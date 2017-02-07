BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 American Electric Power Company Inc :
* Is seeking offers for supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations
* Seeking spot delivery proposals for up to 500,000 tons of central Appalachian coal, FOB barge, from April 2017 to Sept 2017
* In addition, is seeking spot delivery proposals up to 1.5 million tons of CAPP coal, FOB barge, beginning Jan 2018, ending Dec 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement