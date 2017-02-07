Feb 7 Shire Plc

* Shire plc says responds to u.s. Federal trade commission civil action

* Shire plc -acknowledges decision by u.s. Federal trade commission to file a civil action against one of its subsidiaries, shire viropharma

* Shire plc -decision by u.s. Ftc related to citizen petition submissions viropharma filed regarding one of its products, vancocin

* Shire plc says "company played no role in viropharma's challenged petitioning, which took place between 2006 and 2012"