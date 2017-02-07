BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Guaranty Bancorp
* Guaranty Bancorp announces dividend increase for fourth consecutive year
* Guaranty Bancorp - Announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, an increase of $0.01, or 8.7%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.