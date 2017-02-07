BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 8 Bwp Trust
* HY revenue from ordinary activities $75.75 million versus $74.7 million
* HY net profit attributable $73.4 million versus $226.8 million
* Interim distribution per unit 8.63 cents
* "Rent reviews are expected to contribute incrementally to property income for half-year to 30 June 2017"
* Expect distribution per unit growth of about three per cent for financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.