Feb 8 Bwp Trust

* HY revenue from ordinary activities $75.75 million versus $74.7 million

* HY net profit attributable $73.4 million versus $226.8 million

* Interim distribution per unit 8.63 cents

* "Rent reviews are expected to contribute incrementally to property income for half-year to 30 June 2017"

