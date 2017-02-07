BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Old Second Bancorp Inc
* Old Second Bancorp Inc - J. Douglas Cheatham will retire from his positions as executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* Old Second Bancorp Inc - Company also announced it has initiated a search for Cheatham's successor - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.