BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd:
* NAB launches NAB subordinated notes 2 offer
* Each nab subordinated note 2 will have a face value of $100
* Offer is expected to raise approximately $750 million
* Once issued, NAB subordinated notes 2 will qualify as tier 2 capital for group
* Each NAB subordinated note 2 will have an expected margin in range of 2.20 pct to 2.30 pct per annum over three month bank bill rate
* NAB will use net proceeds of offer to refinance NAB subordinated notes issued by NAB on 18 June 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.