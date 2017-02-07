Feb 7 Maple Leaf Green World Inc

* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - Intends to raise up to C$5 million in capital by way of a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors

* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - Proposed private placement consists of an offering of up to 7.2 million units at a subscription price of $0.70 per unit