BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 8 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6 million
* FY reported NPAT $203.1 million versus $228 million
* Declared a fully franked final ordinary dividend of 14.0 cents per share
* Expects expense ratio to be between 28 and 30 per cent in 2017
* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 per cent and 15 per cent
* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by approximately 10 to 15 per cent
* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying npat
* Expects 2017 full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.