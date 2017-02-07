Feb 8 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6 million

* FY reported NPAT $203.1 million versus $228 million

* Declared a fully franked final ordinary dividend of 14.0 cents per share

* Expects expense ratio to be between 28 and 30 per cent in 2017

* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 per cent and 15 per cent

* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by approximately 10 to 15 per cent

* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying npat

* Expects 2017 full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 per cent