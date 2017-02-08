BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Lippo China Resources Ltd
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific
* Offeror intends to make offer with a view to delist Auric Pacific (APGL) from SGX-ST and, ultimately, to privatise APGL
* Takeover offer for s$1.65 in cash for each share
* Application made by Lippo and LCR for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 8 feb. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)