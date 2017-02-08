Feb 8 Globe Telecom Inc

* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%

* FY revenue 120.0 billion pesos versus 113.7 billion pesos

* FY EBITDA at 50.0 billion pesos; up 9% yoy

* Mobile revenues slightly grew year-on-year, at 91.9 billion pesos in 2016

* Approved first quarterly distribution of cash dividends of 22.75 pesos per share

* For 2017 EBITDA margin is expected to remain around the current levels

* 2017 "will likewise be impacted by the additional interest expenses from additional debt related to 2017 capex and SMC transaction"

* For 2017, the company's new cash capital expenditures are programmed to be approximately $750 million