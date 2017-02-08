BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Globe Telecom Inc
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion pesos, up by 52%
* FY revenue 120.0 billion pesos versus 113.7 billion pesos
* FY EBITDA at 50.0 billion pesos; up 9% yoy
* Mobile revenues slightly grew year-on-year, at 91.9 billion pesos in 2016
* Approved first quarterly distribution of cash dividends of 22.75 pesos per share
* For 2017 EBITDA margin is expected to remain around the current levels
* 2017 "will likewise be impacted by the additional interest expenses from additional debt related to 2017 capex and SMC transaction"
* For 2017, the company's new cash capital expenditures are programmed to be approximately $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One recent holiday, a carload of Jamaicans went in search of a beach to have a picnic. On an island with nearly 800 km (500 miles) of coastline, they did not think it would be hard.