BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Maxis Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 2.21 billion RGT; qtrly net profit 504 million RGT
* In year-ago quarter, revenue was 2.18 billion RGT and net profit was 468.0 million RGT
* For financial year ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capex to remain at similar levels to FY 2016
* Board declared interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of FY 2016, to be paid on 28 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One recent holiday, a carload of Jamaicans went in search of a beach to have a picnic. On an island with nearly 800 km (500 miles) of coastline, they did not think it would be hard.