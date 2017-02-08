Feb 8 Ica Gruppen

* Q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled sek 1,180 million (1,024)

* Ica gruppen says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 10.50 per share (10.00) for 2016, corresponding to 62% (41%) of profit for year

* Reuters poll: ica q4 adjusted operating profit was seen at sek 1,156 million, dividend at sek10.10per share

* Ica gruppen says for full year we grew our market share slightly, and we continue to show good growth for rimi baltic and apotek hjärtat

* Says noted a significantly higher rate of price growth in december, which most likely will continue in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)