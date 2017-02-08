(Refiles to specify currency in headline)
Feb 8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA:
* Revenues in Q4 2016 are 3.95 billion Norwegian crowns
($475 million), 13.5 per cent reduction compared to Q4 2015
* Q4 EBITDA is 334 million crowns versus 493 million crowns
year ago
* Reduction is primarily due to offshore related activities,
where revenues are down by 35 per cent
* Quarterly EBITDA margin is 8.5 per cent, compared to 10.8
per cent in Q4 2015
* Proposes dividend of 3.75 crowns per share for fiscal year
2016
* For Kongsberg Maritime lower revenue are expected in 2017
compared to 2016, and there is still uncertainty in parts of
order backlog
* As for Kongsberg Defence Systems order coverage for 2017
is very good at start of 2017, which provides basis for somewhat
increased revenue in 2017
* As for Kongsberg Protech Systems order coverage for 2017
is somewhat lower than in 2016 at start of the year
* As for Kongsberg Protech Systems long-term potential for
KPS remains same, but no growth is expected in 2017
* As for Kongsberg Digital no significant profit
contribution is expected from KDI in 2017
