* q4 ebitda ex investment phase nok 682 million (Reuters poll nok 691 million)

* q4 ebitda nok 501 million (Reuters poll nok 506 million)

* q4 revenues nok 4,059 million (Reuters poll nok 3.98 billion)

* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 1.75 per share (Reuters poll nok 1.84 per share)

* Schibsted keeps guidance of 15-20 percent revenue growth in online classifieds for mid to long term

* leboncoin.fr has during 2016 built a significant revenue base in real estate, and initiated in q4 monetization of attractive recruitment vertical. Results so far are promising

* In relatively mature Scandinavian markets, positive trends continued, whereas our operations in spain have during 2016 struggled to maintain high growth rates from 2015

* Within our other developed markets, Italy, Austria and Ireland, have seen steady high growth rates during 2016

* Our progress in emerging markets continues, and it is good to see that revenue growth in brazil accelerates. Our native market place app shpock continues to set new records in terms of downloads and user engagement

* Publishing activities in our media houses produced improved ebitda margins in 2016 as a whole and in q4

* Decline in print advertising revenues is still a great challenge. However, innovative approach to our digital news products result in increasing revenues from subscriptions

* Says online classifieds investments in full year 2017 are expected go significantly down compared to the eur 93.6 million in 2016

* Says further margin contraction is likely in its media houses during the coming 12 months if the current advertising market trends persist

* Says investments in technology and online product development in 2017 will increase somewhat compared to 2016, as previously communicated