BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 HKScan Oyj <HKSAV.HE:
* HKScan’s operating model under review – statutory negotiations to begin group-wide
* Estimated possible headcount reduction does not exceed 150
* Plans to have new operating model in place as soon as possible, during first half of year
* Statutory negotiations will concern personnel and management in all HKScan countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1