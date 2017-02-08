Feb 8 HKScan Oyj <HKSAV.HE:

* HKScan’s operating model under review – statutory negotiations to begin group-wide

* Estimated possible headcount reduction does not exceed 150

* Plans to have new operating model in place as soon as possible, during first half of year

