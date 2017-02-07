BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 OFG Bancorp
* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
* OFG Bancorp - Oriental Bank to terminate single family shared-loss deal, commercial shared-loss deal between bank, FDIC prior to contractual maturities
* OFG Bancorp-Under terms of termination deal,Oriental Bank made payment of $10.1 million to FDIC as consideration for termination of shared-loss agreements
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.