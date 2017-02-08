WRAPUP 2-Cyclone churns towards Bangladesh as storm toll reaches almost 200 in Sri Lanka, India
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Feb 8 Merck Ltd
* Says stoppage of work by a section of workers at Goa
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision
* does not foresee material impact on sales or availability of products due to stoppage of work
* Says has already activated its business continuity plans to maintain stable supply to market Source text: bit.ly/2kpukW5 Further company coverage:
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go