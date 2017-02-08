Feb 8 Merck Ltd

* Says stoppage of work by a section of workers at Goa

* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision

* does not foresee material impact on sales or availability of products due to stoppage of work

* Says has already activated its business continuity plans to maintain stable supply to market