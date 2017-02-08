Feb 8 Danish brewer Carlsberg

* Q4 revenue 13,837 million Danish crowns ($1.99 billion)versus 14,743 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 total volumes 28.8 million hl versus 30.3 million hl seen in Reuters poll

* 2016 full-year net profit 4,486 million crowns versus 4,455 million seen in Reuters poll

* Says expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2017 and a further reduction in financial leverage

* Says based on spot rates as at February 6, a translation impact of 350 million Danish crowns ($50.3 million) is expected

* Says for 2016, supervisory board will propose an increase of 11 pct in dividend to 10.0 crowns per share in light of strong cash flow

* Says 2016 reported net revenue of 62.6 billion crowns

* Says 2016 reported net profit 4,486 million crowns (-2,926 mln in 2015, impacted by special items)

* Says "in 2017, we're determined to achieve a substantial proportion of remaining funding journey benefits, allowing us to grow earnings organically and invest in Sail'22-related activities"

* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 4 billion crowns in 2017