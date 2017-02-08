Feb 8 Melexis NV:

* Expects sales in the first quarter of 2017 to be around the level of 125 million euros ($133.4 million)

* For the full year 2017, expects sales growth to be between 11-15 pct

* For the full year 2017, expects gross profit margin around 45 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct

* Q4 operating result was 29.4 million euros, an increase of 23% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 1% compared to the previous quarter

* Melexis Q4 reuters poll: sales 118 million euros, EBIT 28.5 million euros, net income 25.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9368 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)