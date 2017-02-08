BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Melexis NV:
* Sales were 456.3 million euros ($487.28 million), an increase of 14 pct compared to previous year.
* Net income was 96.3 million euros, 2.38 euros per share, a decrease of 3 pct compared to 99.1 million euros or 2.45 euros per share in 2015.
* To pay out over result of 2016 a total dividend of 2.00 eusos gross per share.
* This amount contains an interim dividend of 1.30 euros per share which was paid in October 2016 and a final dividend of 0.70 euros per share which will be payable after approval of annual shareholders meeting. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
