Feb 8 Grenke AG:

* Proposed dividend of 1.75 euros per share

* FY consolidated group net profit rises 27.7% to 103.2 million euros ($110.21 million)

* Further growth in 2017: expected increase of 11-16% in new business in leasing and 12-20% in factoring

* Expected consolidated group net profit of 113-123 million euros for 2017

* FY interest and similar income from financing business increased 9.2% from 239.0 million euros in previous year to 261.0 million euros

* FY consolidated group's income from operating business increased 18.4% from 232.1 million euros in previous year to 274.8 million euros