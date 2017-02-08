Feb 8 ALM Equity AB:

* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB

* Purchase price for 71.4 pct of shares is 620.3 million Swedish crowns ($69.89 million)

* Condition for deal to be carried out is that significant number of remaining shareholders in Småa AB sells their holdings

* Total purchase price is 870 million crowns and would be financed via bank loan of 600 million crowns and preference shares