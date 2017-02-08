BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 8 Rba Holdings Limited :
* Order was granted by high court of South Africa against RBA Developments and against RBA Building Projects Proprietary
* Court says RBA units business rescue proceedings be discontinued and converted into liquidation proceedings
* Court says that RBA units be placed in final liquidation
