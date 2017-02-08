BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Swisscom AG:
* FY consolidated net revenue remained practically unchanged compared with previous year at 11,643 million Swiss francs ($11.67 billion), which is quite remarkable considering price pressure and market environment
* FY EBITDA up by 4.8% in overall terms to 4,293 million Swiss francs; however EBITDA fell slightly, by 1.2%, on an adjusted basis
* FY net income rose by 17.8% to 1,604 million Swiss francs, largely due to non-recurring items
* Plans to reduce its cost base by over 300 million Swiss francs between 2015 and 2020
* For 2017, Swisscom expects a net revenue of around 11.6 billion Swiss francs, EBITDA of around 4.2 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.4 billion francs
* With this in mind, reorganisation of swisscom will continue into 2017
* If targets are met, Swisscom will propose to 2018 annual general meeting payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share for 2017 financial year
* By end of 2017, swisscom expects to have a headcount of around 17,900 FTES in Switzerland, around 500 fewer than at end of 2016
* Payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share will be proposed to annual general meeting on April 3, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2kLIP7G
Source text - bit.ly/2kLIP7G
