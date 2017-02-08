BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Fiskars Oyj:
* Expects average annual net sales growth to exceed 5%, through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions
* Long term profitability target: EBITA margin to exceed 10%
* Target for dividend: to distribute a stable, over time increasing dividend, to be paid biannually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1