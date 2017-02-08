BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 MTN Group Limited
* MTN expects to report a loss in basic headline earnings per share (heps) and basic earnings per share (eps) for FY2016
* In prior year comparable period MTN reported heps of 1,204 cents and eps of 746 cents.
* Expected decline in heps and eps is mainly as a result of regulatory fine imposed on MTN nigeria
* Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated negative impact of approximately 474 cents on HEPS and EPS, respectively.
* Fy2016 results are further expected to be negatively impacted by under-performance of MTN nigeria and MTN South Africa in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
