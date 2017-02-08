BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Tokmanni Group Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 238.1 million euros ($254.24 million) versus 231.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 24.6 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes total dividend of 0.51 euros per share for 2016
* Expects good revenue growth for 2017 based on revenue from new stores opened in 2016 and 2017
* Expects low single digit like-for like revenue growth
* Group profitability (adjusted EBITDA%) is expected to improve from previous year in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1