Feb 8 Tokmanni Group Oyj:

* Q4 revenue 238.1 million euros ($254.24 million) versus 231.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT 24.6 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes total dividend of 0.51 euros per share for 2016

* Expects good revenue growth for 2017 based on revenue from new stores opened in 2016 and 2017

* Expects low single digit like-for like revenue growth

* Group profitability (adjusted EBITDA%) is expected to improve from previous year in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)