Feb 8 SnowWorld NV:

* Snowworld expects that the 2016/2017 net profit will be higher than in the financial year 2015/2016

* FY 2015/2016 EBITDA at 8.6 million euros ($9.18 million)

* Snowworld reiterated its earlier forecast for the full financial year 2016/2017

* FY 2015/2016 net profit at 2.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2k1crJY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)