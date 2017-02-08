BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 SnowWorld NV:
* Snowworld expects that the 2016/2017 net profit will be higher than in the financial year 2015/2016
* FY 2015/2016 EBITDA at 8.6 million euros ($9.18 million)
* Snowworld reiterated its earlier forecast for the full financial year 2016/2017
* FY 2015/2016 net profit at 2.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2k1crJY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1