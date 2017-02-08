BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 8 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA:
* Q1 2017 reported EBITDA at negative 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million) versus negative 3.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss 20 million euros versus loss 35.4 million euros year ago
* To propose dividend of 0.2477 euro gross per share
* Q1 like for like revenue up 12.4 percent at 67.5 million euros versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
