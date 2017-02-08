Feb 8 Eniro Ab

* Eniro q4 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 479 m (579)

* Q4 ebitda decreased by 33% to sek 72 m (107). Ebitda margin was 15.0% (18.5%).

* Says has continued negotiations with company's lenders. Until now, no agreement has been reached

* Says standstill agreement, concluded in december 2016, remains in effect until end of february 2017