BRIEF-Eyeonid group: directed issue of shares
* IF ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF SEK 12 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
Feb 8 Acando:
* Q4 net sales 633 million Swedish crowns ($71.27 million) versus 565 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 82 million crowns versus 62 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.30 crown per share
* JAPANESE PUBLISHER SHUEISHA INC. HAS EXPANDED THEIR AGREEMENT WITH CXENSE FOR USE OF DATA MANAGEMENT AND PERSONALIZATION SOFTWARE