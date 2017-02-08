BRIEF-Oisix to merge with wholly owned unit and change name
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
Feb 8 Midsona AB:
* Q4 net sales 521 million Swedish crowns ($59 million) versus 352 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 46 million crowns versus 27 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.10 crown per share
* Expects its net sales and profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to increase in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8817 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago