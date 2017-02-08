Feb 8 Trematon Capital Investments Limited
* Entered into an agreement with tsogo sun holdings in terms
of which cml disposed of its 29.64% interest in west coast
leisure proprietary limited
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of r190 million
* Transaction was categorised as a category 2 transaction in
terms of jse limited ("jse") listings requirements.
* Proceeds of disposal will be utilised to grow current
business operations as well as retain cash reserves
* Entered into a further agreement (" agreement") in terms
of which it will dispose of two immovable properties
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of r30 million
