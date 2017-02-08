Feb 8 Trematon Capital Investments Limited :

* Entered into an agreement with tsogo sun holdings in terms of which cml disposed of its 29.64% interest in west coast leisure proprietary limited

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of r190 million

* Transaction was categorised as a category 2 transaction in terms of jse limited ("jse") listings requirements.

* Proceeds of disposal will be utilised to grow current business operations as well as retain cash reserves

* Entered into a further agreement (" agreement") in terms of which it will dispose of two immovable properties

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of r30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)