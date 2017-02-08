BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees
Feb 8 Havells India Ltd
* Says foray into personal grooming segment
Says foray into personal grooming segment

Says aims to capture 25% market share in next 3 years
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees