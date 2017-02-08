Feb 8 Redrow Plc

* Legal completions (incl. jv) 2,459

* Revenue £739m

* H1 profit before tax £140m up 35 percent

* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p

* Legal completions rose 13% to 2,459 (2016: 2,178), including our croydon joint venture

* Private order book up 35% at £897m (dec 2015: £664m)

* Given strength of our sales position and land holdings our growth strategy is firmly on track, giving me every confidence this will be another year of significant progress for redrow

