Feb 8 Redrow Plc
* Legal completions (incl. jv) 2,459
* Revenue £739m
* H1 profit before tax £140m up 35 percent
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn,
operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p
* Legal completions rose 13% to 2,459 (2016: 2,178),
including our croydon joint venture
* Private order book up 35% at £897m (dec 2015: £664m)
* In last six months legal completions increased by 13% to
2,459 adding to country's much needed supply of new homes.
* Given strength of our sales position and land holdings our
growth strategy is firmly on track, giving me every confidence
this will be another year of significant progress for redrow
* We entered second half with a record order book, and
customer traffic and sales remain robust.
