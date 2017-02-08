BRIEF-Geonext unit plans to sell solar power generation station related rights to MF
* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to sell four solar power generation stations' related rights to MF Co.,Ltd., at an undisclosed price
Feb 8 Victrex Plc:
* AGM and Q1 interim management statement
* Made a solid start to 2017, with a strong performance in core business compared to a weak Q1 2016
* Q1 2017 sales volumes in core business (excluding consumer electronics) were 25 pct ahead of prior year quarter
* Electronics, outside of large consumer electronics order, also saw growth
* Q1 2017 performance was offset by medical, which was behind last year, principally due to phasing.
* Q1 2017 group revenue of 55.7 mln stg was broadly in line with prior year (Q1 2016: 56.0 mln stg)
* Q1 2017 group volumes of 810 tonnes down 6 pct (Q1 2016: 860 tonnes)
* Q1 2017 performance reflected, as expected, very limited volumes from large consumer electronics order, compared to much stronger volumes in prior year.
* No significant changes to its financial position since Sept.30 2016.
* Remain comfortable with expectations for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
