Feb 8 Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd

* Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd says signing of memorandum of agreement to acquire container vessel

* Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd says new vessel will be deployed on indian coast

* Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Ltd says delivery of vessel expected towards end of feb 2017