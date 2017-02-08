Feb 8 Gayatri Projects Ltd

* Says completed slump sale of 1.8 MW machine to Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Source text: [Gayatri Projects Limited has informed the Exchange vide letter dated February 08, 2017 that "Further to the previous announcement dated May 31, 2016, we wish to inform that the Company has completed the slump sale of 1.8 MW Machine, Make V- 100, located at Vandhiya, Bhachhuau Taluka, Kutch District, Gujarat to M/s. Rugby Renergy Private Limited (Associate of M/s. Goyal Gases Private Limited) and 1.5x5 MW, Total 7.5 MW, Vensys V77 make (WECS) located at Theni District, Tamilnadu, to M/s. Poysha Power Generation Private Limited (Associate of M/s. Goyal Gases Private Limited) as per the agreed terms"] Further company coverage: