Feb 8 Siemens Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 1.60 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 23.97 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 23.99 billion rupees

* Growth will depend on large public tenders in rail and energy transmission segments