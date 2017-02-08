BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Nattopharma ASA:
* Q4 revenue rose by 44 pct to 15.9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.91 million)
* Q4 positive EBITDA of 0.2 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3303 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 1 0219049.1 ), for method for measuring chloride ion content of amino acid-N-formic anhydride