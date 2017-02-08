BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Karessa Pharma Holding Ab (Publ) :
* Chairman Ulf Tossman to leave board
* CEO Torbjörn Kemper to leave company
* Ulf Tossman and Torbjörn Kemper to continue services until EGM on March 3
* Michael Brobjer takes over as CEO of Karessa AB when current CEO leaves Source text: bit.ly/2kl3MTs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 1 0219049.1 ), for method for measuring chloride ion content of amino acid-N-formic anhydride