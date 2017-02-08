Feb 8 Star Ferro and Cement Ltd

* Star Ferro and Cement Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 206.3 million rupees versus profit 185.6 million rupees year ago

* Star Ferro and Cement Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 3.93 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lj4btN) Further company coverage: