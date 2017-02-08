BRIEF-India's Hisar Metal Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus 1.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Star Ferro and Cement Ltd
* Star Ferro and Cement Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 206.3 million rupees versus profit 185.6 million rupees year ago
* Star Ferro and Cement Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 3.93 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 156.6 million rupees versus 101 million rupees year ago