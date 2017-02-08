BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Unigestion:
* Acquires Akina to create a $6 bln AUM market leader in global small and mid market private equity
* Christophe de Dardel, Unigestion's head of private equity, will continue in his current role, leading Unigestion's enhanced private equity team
* Combined business will trade under the Unigestion name
* Will be no change to investment strategy of existing products of Unigestion or Akina, but there will be cross-representation on investment committees
* Following completion, Unigestion's total AUM will increase to more than $23 bln, of which private equity will represent 25 percent
* Completion of the transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions where the group operates (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)