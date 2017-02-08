BRIEF-India's Filtra Consultants & Engineers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 7.2 million rupees versus 11.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Era Infra Engineering Ltd
* Era Infra Engineering Ltd says Dilip Kumar Sinha has resigned from the post of chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. February 08, 2017. Source text - (bit.ly/2ljnHGR) Further company coverage:
DHAKA, May 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a $616 million loan to Bangladesh to help the south Asian nation meet its goal of providing 100 percent access to electricity to its citizens by 2021.