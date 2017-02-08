BRIEF-India's Kamadgiri Fashion March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Tan Chong International Ltd
* FHI and TC Manufacturing and Assembly (Thailand) entered into jv agreement to form jv company for complete knock down production of Subaru vehicles in Thailand
* "planned investment is 5 billion baht"
* Jv company will engage in CKD production of Subaru vehicles in Thailand
* chairman of JV company will be appointed by TC Manufacturing and Assembly (Thailand) .
* "planned investment will be injected by parties in two tranches" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 11.8 million rupees versus profit 15.4 million rupees year ago
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6