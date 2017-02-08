BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Ho Bee Land Ltd
* Ho Bee Land sells rose court in london for £94.5 million
* Unit Grandiose Investments Pte. Ltd. (GIPL) has entered into an agreement for sale of Rose Court in Southwark, London
* Group intends to use sale proceed to reduce its borrowing
* Sale will yield a net gain of approximately £4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)