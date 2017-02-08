Feb 8 Ho Bee Land Ltd

* Ho Bee Land sells rose court in london for £94.5 million

* Unit Grandiose Investments Pte. Ltd. (GIPL) has entered into an agreement for sale of Rose Court in Southwark, London

* Group intends to use sale proceed to reduce its borrowing

* Sale will yield a net gain of approximately £4.5 million