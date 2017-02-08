BRIEF-India's Raideep Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 2.2 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Seamec Ltd:
* Seamec ltd says charter for vessel 'revelation' with resolve salvage and fire has been extended by further 14 days with effect from feb 9 Source text:(bit.ly/2kMt0xv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter loss 2.2 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.