Feb 8 Ascencia Ltd

* Hy ended Dec 2016 total revenue of 519.5 million rupees versus 501.1 million rupees year ago

* Hy ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 180 million rupees versus 201.7 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2k1FOkj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)