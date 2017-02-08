BRIEF-Ourgame International expects net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expected that group will record a net loss for six months ending 30 june 2017
Feb 8 Scan Associates Bhd
* Agreed to further extend suspension of Yeoh Eng Kong, as non-independent and non-executive director of co for another 1 month up to 8 March
* Scan associates says investigative committee required additional time to analyse and conclude case against Yek based on evidences/information found Source text (bit.ly/2k1WisK) Further company coverage:
* Expected that group will record a net loss for six months ending 30 june 2017
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)