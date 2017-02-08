BRIEF-India Power Corp March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 280.6 million rupees versus 272.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Premier Ltd
* Premier Ltd says re-appointment of Maitreya Doshi as the chairman and managing director for a period of 3 years w.e.f. March, 29, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2kdAAxK) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 280.6 million rupees versus 272.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago